Amid escalating tension following the military takeover of a democratically elected government in Niger Republic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Republic of Niger has reportedly announced that it has ended its military agreement with France.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry presented its compliments to the French Embassy in Niamey, and following the words of the highest French authorities, regarding the situation that has prevailed in Niger since July 26, 2023.

This decision was made by the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland (CNSP), the denunciation, by the State of Niger of the cooperation agreements and arrangements in the field.

The Niger authorities listed perhaps then of the Agreement of 19 February 1977 on Technical Military Cooperation, in accordance with its Article 12 and the three-month notice.

Others include Agreement of 25 March 2013 on the legal regime for the intervention of French military personnel in Niger for Security in the Sahel in accordance with its point 7 and the one-month notice

The Agreement of 19 July 2013 on the status of French soldiers present in Niger as part of the French intervention for security in the Sahel.

In accordance with its Article 13 and with one month’s notice: The

Technical Agreement of 02 January 2015 on the parking and activities of the French Joint Detachment on the territory of the Republic of Niger, in accordance with its Article 13 and the 30-day notice; The Additional Protocol of 28 April 2020 to the Agreement of 25 March 2013 on the legal regime for the intervention of French soldiers in Niger for Security in the Sahel and the Agreement of 19 July 2013 on the status of French soldiers present in Niger in the context of the French intervention for security in the Sahel determining the Statute of Non-French Detachments of the

“Force Takuba, in accordance with its Article 4 and 90 days’ notice. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Republic of Niger thanks the Embassy of France in Niamey for its good cooperation and takes this opportunity to renew the assurances of its high regard,” it stated.