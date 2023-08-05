President Bola Tinubu and his wife, First Lady Remi Tinubu, have congratulated the female national basketball team for winning their fourth consecutive Afrobasket championship.

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, the President said the country was proud of their achievements.

Tinubu tweeted, “I congratulate our very own D’Tigress @DtigressNG for a well deserved fourth consecutive AfroBasket Championship. We are proud of you.”

Also, on her part, the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, saluted the female National Basketball Team, the D’tigress of Nigeria for their well deserved victory at the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afro Basket Tournament just concluded in Rwanda.

She said the success of the team was a clear evidence of dedication, commitment and team spirit.

The First Lady noted that the victory of the D’tigress wass evidence of success in the horizon for Nigeria in every aspect especially as the Super Falcons will be taking on England on Monday in the Group of 16 stage of the ongoing FIFA Women World Cup.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu seized the opportunity to wish the Super Falcons victory in the match.

LEADERSHIP reports that D’Tigress is the first national team to win the FIBA Afro Basket Tournament four consecutive times.