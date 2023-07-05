Court Affirms Ukaegbu As LP Imo Governorship Candidate

The Labour Party (LP) gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 Governorship Election in Imo State has been affirmed by a Federal High Court in Owerri, Imo State.

Chief Ukaegbu Ikechukwu Joseph’s candidacy was declared valid in a judgment delivered by Justice B. O Quadri.

The court considered the evidence presented and ruled that the primary election held on April 16, 2023, was legitimate.

The plaintiff, Basil Maduka, had claimed that the primary election took place on April 15, 2023, but Justice Quadri found no merit in this assertion.

The court determined that Basil Maduka, the plaintiff, did not participate in the party’s primary election and therefore lacked the standing to bring the case against the defendant.