Editors Mourn Publisher NewsDirect, Say His Death Saddening, Shocking

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has said it was deeply saddened and shocked by the news of the passing on of one of its committed members and Publisher of NewsDirect Newspapers Group, Dr Samuel Ibiyemi on Tuesday.

Aged 56, Dr Ibiyemi succumbed to death at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilisan, Ogun State, where he was undergoing treatment.

In statement on Tuesday by the NGE president, Eze Anaba, and its general secretary, Dr. Iyobosa Uwugiaren in Abuja, the professional body of all the editors in Nigeria described the late publisher as a committed member of the NGE, who made his mark in journalism profession – as a reporter, business editor, editor, and publisher.

‘’Even when Dr. Samuel Ibiyemi was struggling between life and death on his sick bed at the hospital, he was still breathing journalism; he wanted to know from his colleagues the latest happenings in our society; he called to find out the outcome of the national biennial convention of the NGE in Owerri.

‘’We were regularly in touch with him and his family; he assured us of his determination to survive; we were looking forward to him coming out of the Babcock University Teaching Hospital in Ilisan, where he was undergoing treatment.