Five of the seven men accused of being involved in the murder of South African rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, and his close friend, celebrity chef and entrepreneur Tebello “Tibz” Motshoane, have made an initial court appearance.

The proceedings, which were broadcast live on several South African TV channels, have now been postponed until next week.

When the five first walked into the dock, they stood looking down with their faces covered.

The prosecutor read out 10 charges, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

AKA and Motshoane were gunned down outside a restaurant in the coastal city of Durban a year ago. The murder shocked South Africa, which has one of the highest crime rates in the world.

Court proceedings were watched on by AKA’s father, Tony Forbes, Police Minister Bheki Cele and the province’s police commissioner Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The state asked for a postponement for further investigation.

It said it planned to add two other suspects recently arrested in Eswatini to the case, adding to the delay.

The prosecutor said their extradition process was currently under way. He would not be drawn on when this would likely be concluded, but said it could take a few months.

The five accused did not make any comment in court but their lawyers said they would apply for bail, which the state intends to oppose.

Speaking to the eNCA news channel, Mr Forbes said he had prepared himself to face his son’s alleged murderers.

“I want to look them in the eye,” he said. “I hope this is the start of a phase where we learn who did this, who commissioned this and the appropriate punishment is given.”

Interviewed during a break in court he commented on the suspects having their faces covered. He said “we should be able to see who they are”.

The five were later ordered to remove their face coverings.