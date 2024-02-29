The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has unveiled a newly built Geo-Spatial Centre, which will help in processing data for information gathering, research and forecasting for disaster management.

The NEMA Geo-Spatial Centre, formerly known as Geographic Information System (GIS), is a technology that is being used in all phases of disaster management such as preparedness, mitigation, response, recovery and rehabilitation.

Speaking at the commissioning of the centre in Abuja on Wednesday, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, said: “the world is presently confronted by increasing global upsurge in magnitude and complexity of various disasters that have affected many countries as evidenced in draughts, floods, desertification, famine and even communal crises arising from competition over land use and ownership.

“Unfortunately, Nigeria is not isolated from the consequences of the global weather related crises. The consequences of these are evidenced in various disasters that have affected many communities and resulted in loss of lives, injuries, destruction of livelihoods and forced displacement amongst others. This underscore the commitment by the Federal Government in the areas of disaster management aimed at providing necessary supports to the affected citizens.

“In addition to providing succour to disaster affected persons, other aspects of disaster management cycles are equally very essential. I want to commend the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for the success in establishing

“The centre will support in disaster forecasting, data mapping and information management system.”

Also speaking, the director-general of NEMA, Mustpha Ahmed, said: “it is worthy of note that the NEMA Geo-spatial Centre was in a very dysfunctional condition when I assumed office as chief executive of the agency. Realizing the importance of this centre, the management brainstormed on an urgent approach to resuscitate the centre to international standard. Today’s event portrays evidence of support from the president, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Tinubu, the collective effort of the Federal Executive Council and the management of NEMA.”

LEADERSHIP recalls that NEMA Geo-Spatial Centre is established to collect, collate, store, analyse and display geo-referenced disaster data within the country to aid efficient decision-making in planning, search and rescue, response, recovery and rehabilitation as well as disseminate such for humanitarian interventions.

The centre formerly referred to as NEMA GIS Laboratory was established by the Agency in 2006 to enhance its humanitarian operation following the paradigm shift from relief intervention to disaster risk management.

Some of the functions of the unit include; to process and use space satellite technology data for information gathering, research and forecasting for disaster management; to carry out field survey, mapping and evaluation of various disasters and its aftermath; and to carry out damage, risk vulnerability analysis and prediction for both the agency and public consumption among others.