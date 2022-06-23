Journalists and supporters of the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho, were yesterday barred from gaining entrance into the Court of Appeal Ibadan Division premises.

The court is sitting over an appeal filed by the federal government against a judgement earlier given.

An Oyo State High Court had earlier awarded a sum of N20 billion in favour of Igboho against the federal government over the invasion of his house.

Justice Ladiran Akintola had delivered the judgement on 17th September, 2021.

The plaintiff approached the High Court where a sum of N20 billion was awarded in his favour against the federal government.

However, at the court session yesterday, journalists and supporters of Igboho were barred from gaining entrance to the court premises.

Some of the supporters who protested at the court premises said all they were asking was for Igboho to be freed.

They chanted, “What do we want? Igboho’s freedom. Do not kill Sunday Igboho. Do not kill Sunday Adeyemo, do not kill Sunday Adeyemo the way you killed Abiola.”

Lead counsel to Mr. Igboho, Yomi Alliyu (SAN), who addressed journalists after the court session said the case had been adjourned for judgement to a later date.

Alliyu maintained that the court would communicate the date to them.

“The case has been adjourned for judgement. The date will be communicated to us”, he said.