Justice Olufunke Sule-Amzat of the Lagos High Court has restrained a real estate firm, UACN Property Development Company Plc from dissipating, disposing or tampering with a parcel of land situated along Bishop Aboyade Cole Street in the Victoria Island area of the state, pending the hearing and determination of a suit filed against it.

Justice Sule-Amzat granted the order when she delivered a ruling in an application for a preservative order on the said landed property brought before the court by one Oluwafemi Ayodele through his lawyers, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN).

The judge said, “I have listened to the lawyer, who prayed the Court for a preservative order to maintain the status quo to forestall the dissipation of the ‘res’. I have taken cognizance of the fact that the preservation of the ‘res’ would serve the better end of justice.

“I am also mindful that there is a need to hear the other side and prevent the breakdown of law and order, parties in this suit are hereby ordered to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of this suit,” the court held.

In the originating summons, the claimant is asking the court for the following reliefs; “a declaration that the contract duly executed by him and UACN Property Development Company Plc, based on the offer letter dated September 28, 2022, is valid and subsisting having regard to the acceptance of same and payment of consideration.

“A declaration that the defendant is not entitled to renege on the valid and subsisting contract between him and the defendant constituted via an offer letter dated September 28, 2022, and acceptance of the same with the due payment of the consideration for the offer.”