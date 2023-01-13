Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has said the distribution of electricity transformers and solar system under the planned rural electrification project of his administration would commence this weekend across the 20 local government areas of the state.

The governor spoke at Ijebu-Mushin when his re-election campaign train hit Ijebu East local government area for the official commissioning of the 2. 1-kilometre Esure Road in the town.

At the event, Abiodun said the light-up-the-rural-areas project of his administration was part of the measures at ensuring that people in the “hard-to-reach” areas of the state experience a new lease of life with the provision of electricity in their respective communities.

He said the construction of Esure Road was in keeping with the promises he made in 2021 during the campaign for the local government election.

Abiodun saidt the road, apart from linking the first College of Health Technology i would reduce the wear and tear of vehicles plying it, calling on the people to maintain it.

“This road is yours. I want to admonish you to take ownership of this road. This road has been built through your commonwealth and taxes. Make sure it is not abused or turned into mechanic workshops,” Abiodun said.

He called on the people to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards before the January distribution deadline and elect competent leaders.

“Without your PVC, you will not be able to vote and you must vote because I am sure you want the continuity of what we are doing here today. I plead with you to please collect your cards and vote for us.

“Governance is a serious business and it’s not meant for the mediocre, but people with proven track records in public and private endeavours,” the governor said.