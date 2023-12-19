The Adamawa State Police Command has apprehended one Linus Dimas following the fatal stabbing of a court clerk who served him summons.

The suspect, identified as Yauba Usman, aged 43 and a resident of Kugama Wuro Jibir in the Mayo-Belwa local government area of the state, reportedly attacked the court clerk on the 18th of December, 2023, after refusing to acknowledge the court summons delivered to him.

According to reports, Usman, a staff member at Nasarawo Jereng Area Court, attempted to serve Dimas the court summons. However, Dimas vehemently rejected the summons and subsequently assaulted Usman with a knife, inflicting severe wounds on him.

Following the vicious attack, the injured court clerk was swiftly rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, despite efforts to save his life, he succumbed to the injuries sustained, tragically resulting in his demise.

The Commissioner of Police has instructed a discreet investigation into the matter to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident and ensure that justice is served.

The police command has vowed to carry out a thorough investigation to uncover the motives behind the attack and bring the perpetrator to justice, emphasizing the gravity of the situation and the need for a comprehensive inquiry into the tragic incident.