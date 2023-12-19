Rivers State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has approved the sum of N100,000.00 as Christmas bonus for the State’s civil servants on the payroll.

A terse statement signed by the State’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Warisenibo Joe Johnson, disclosed this on Tuesday.

Johnson said Governor Fubara gave the approval on Tuesday for immediate implementation to enable the civil servants to have a wonderful yuletide celebration.

This is coming on the heels of tension in the State occasioned by political crisis following failed attempts to impeach Governor Fubara by some erstwhile members of the State House of Assembly loyal to the immediate-past governor of the state and current Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike.