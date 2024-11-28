Former American rap mogul and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs has been denied bail for the third time in his ongoing sex-trafficking and racketeering case.

A New York City judge ruled on Wednesday that Combs posed a significant risk of witness tampering if released before his trial, which is scheduled for May 2025.

The 54-year-old was held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, facing charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, transportation for prostitution, and more than two dozen accusations of sexual assault filed in civil lawsuits.

Combs has pleaded not guilty and denies all allegations.

In the latest ruling, US District Judge Arun Subramanian cited substantial evidence, including Combs’s alleged history of witness tampering, violations of prison regulations, and running a “criminal enterprise” that included forced labour and kidnapping.

“The Court finds that the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community,” Judge Subramanian wrote.

Prosecutors strongly opposed bail, accusing Combs of attempting to misuse jail communications to sway witnesses and public opinion.

They alleged he sent hundreds of text messages using an inmate communication app, ContactMeASAP to reach individuals not on his approved contact list.

In one instance, prosecutors claimed Combs encouraged his children to post a video of their birthday celebration on social media to influence potential jurors.

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who represented one of Combs’s civil accusers, Dawn Richards, stated that Combs had contacted witnesses from jail. Speaking to BBC’s ‘Newsnight’, Bloom said, “The strong implication there is that he talked her into making those statements, perhaps gave her money. We don’t know. But that would be witness tampering.”

Defense attorneys argued for Combs’s release, stating he needed adequate time to prepare for his trial.

Earlier this month, they successfully challenged a search of his jail cell, during which authorities seized handwritten legal notes. The court ruled the search unlawful and ordered the destruction of the materials, citing attorney-client privilege.

However, prosecutors countered that Combs’s actions could amount to obstruction of justice. They maintained that his communication with witnesses and efforts to sway public opinion are part of an ongoing investigation that could lead to additional charges or defendants.

“He didn’t do this by himself,” Bloom said. “He had an operation that involved others. It’s very important that not only do predators get brought to justice, but those who conspire with them, who help them, who are complicit.”

Civil lawsuits against Combs continued to mount, with allegations ranging from coercion and abuse of underage individuals to blackmailing victims with explicit recordings. Several lawsuits accuse Combs of threatening witnesses and physically assaulting victims.

Despite offering a $50 million bail package that included house arrest and restrictions on visitors, Combs’s legal team has been unable to secure his release.

His properties in Los Angeles and Miami have reportedly been put up for sale to support his legal and financial efforts.