Former chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Oyo State, Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi who is also known as Auxiliary has pleaded not guilty to 17-count charge read to him in one of his ongoing trials.

Auxilliary who was also a former chairman of the State’s Disciplinary Committee of the Park Management System (PMS) is standing trial on 17-count charge bothering on armed robbery, murder, attempted murder, possession of firearm including one AK-47 assault rifle, two SMG riffle with magazine.

According to the charge sheet, the offenses are in contravention and punishable under Section 1(2)(a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, CAP RII, Vol.14, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The matter with suit number I/74c/2024: State Versus Mukaila Lamidi (Auxiliary) is before Justice Bayo Taiwo of Fiat Court 2, Oyo State High Court, Ring Road, Ibadan.

The case bothers on offences allegedly committed on 29th of May, 2023 at about 2pm at the Ikolaba, Ibadan residence of Governor Seyi Makinde.

The matter which was initially before Justice O. A. Adetujoye of Fiat Court 5 was reassigned to Justice Taiwo after counsel to Auxiliary, Mr Olalekan Ojo, SAN, earlier on November 4th, 2024 disagreed to allowing Justice Adetujoye hear two cases of his client, which led to the case file been returned to the Chief Judge for reassignment.

After Auxiliary pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him on Wednesday, the state prosecution team led by the

Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mr S. O. Adeoye opened the trial by calling witnesses before the court.

Other lawyers that appeared alongside the DPP included Mrs O. S Tella (Deputy DPP) and Mrs O. A. Bolarinwa (Senior State Counsel).

Although, some of the counsel had thought the matter would come up for mention on Wednesday, being the first time it was coming up before Justice Bayo Taiwo, but the judge asked that the prosecution begins the case which was not objected to by the defence counsel.

Two witness including Mr Fatai Isiaka (Prosetion Witness 1) and Mr Ademola Johnson (PW2) were called to give their oral witnesses.

Sixteen more witnesses have been listed to come before the court to give their account against the defendant.

The duo in their separate accounts narrated how the defendant (Auxiliary), who at the time was the chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the PMS, attacked some suspected factional members of the proscribed NURTW in the state at the Governor’s residence after they showed up to felicitate the governor on his swearing-in for a second term in office.

The witnesses were later cross examined by the defence Counsel, Mr Olalekan Ojo, SAN.

Earlier, the defence raised concern about plans to apply for bail, but the court held that the case should continue and that the issue of bail application might be considered at the next hearing.

The court later adjourned the case till December 5, 2024 for continuation of hearing.