Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Lagos has thrown out a suit filed by a former President of the Nigerian Indigenous Shipowners Association (NISA), Chief Isaac Jolapamo, seeking to restrain the Inspector-General of Police from arraigning him over alleged illegal possession of firearms.

Chief Jolapamo had filed the suit through his lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) asking the court for an order of interim injunction restraining IGP and the Attorney General of the Federal (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) either by themselves, servants or privies from arranging him, via charge No. FHC/L/404C/22, alleging illegal possession of firearms before the Federal High Court, pending the final determination of the origination motion.

But Justice Lewis-Alagoa in his ruling ordered the applicant to go and face his trial before Justice Yelim Bogoro, and challenge the charge filed against him by the Police.

Jolapamo had argued, through his lawyer, that the Police had already concluded the investigation and upon the conclusion of the investigation, the Police came to a conclusion that there is no case against the Application, and there was no prima facie case established against him.

The lawyer had also submitted that, “investigation so far conducted by the Police revealed that the subject matter of this case borders on a claim of ownership of property, and the matter is pending before the Lagos high court.”

He stated that the charge filed against him is defective, and if the Applicant is arraigned based on this, his rights to liberty and fair hearing would be violated.

Meanwhile, Justice Yelim Bogoro has fixed February 10, 2023, for Jolapamo’s arraignment.