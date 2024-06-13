Ad

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed June 27, 2024 as a new date for the arraignment of former Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

The date was fixed at the instance of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

When the case came up in court on Thursday, a counsel to the former governor, Adeola Adedipe, SAN, told the court that the EFCC lawyers approached Aliyu AbdulWahab, SAN, that the June 13 date would not be convenient for them to proceed, urging Wahab to agree for another date.

Adedipe said he was surprised when he heard that the EFCC’s counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo was in court.

“They (EFCC) agreed that a junior counsel would be sent to court today to formally pick a date, and the registry can confirm this,” Adedipe said.

“Kemi Pinhero, SAN, has been calling us to say today is not convenient,” he added.

The counsel noted that former Governor Bello was ready to appear in court on Thursday, but for the decision of the EFCC to seek an adjournment for a future date for his arraignment.

“Under 266 ACJA there are instances when defendants don’t need to come and this is one of them.

“We came here to pick a date. Of what use will the defendant coming here be? It is the prosecuting counsel that approached us, we did not approach them. We have nothing to hide,” Adedipe noted.