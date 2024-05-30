Ad

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has discharged the president of Miyetti Allah Kautal Kore, Alhaji Bello Bodejo, from alleged terrorism charges filed against him by the federal government.

Justice Ekwo, in a short ruling, discharged Bodejo after counsel to the attorney-general of the federation (AGF), Aderonke Imana, moved an oral application for the withdrawal of the three-count charge.

Upon resuming the hearing, Imana informed the court that she had an oral application.

The lawyer said the application was under Section 108 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

She said the request was further predicated on the power of the AGF under Section 174 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“Consequently, the attorney general of the federation has instructed me to withdraw this charge against the defendant in the interest of justice.

“That is our humble application, my lord,” she said.

Bodejo’s lawyers, led by Ahmed Raji (SAN) , did not oppose the application.

The senior lawyer thanked the AGF and minister of justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) for his generous gesture.

“We urge your lordship to discharge the accused person under the sections referred to by the prosecutor,” Raji said.

After the parties made their submission, Justice Ekwo dismissed the charge.

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore leader was arrested by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) for unlawfully establishing an ethnic militia group, Kungiya Zaman Lafiya, to promote terrorism and has been in the custody of the DIA in Abuja.

He was arraigned in March on a three-count charge filed by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), in which he was accused of violating the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

He denied all the charges.