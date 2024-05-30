Ad

The new executive chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Sokoto, Alhaji Umar Nagwari Tambuwal, has assured of initiating programmes that would assist in transforming and reviving the education sector in the state.

Tambuwal gave the assurance when he formally assumed office on Tuesday, along with his newly constituted board members.

In a press release issued by the board public relations officer, Murtala Muhammadu Danladi Tsamaye, vowed to work hand in hand with all staff of the board without any interference in anyone’s scheduled responsibilities.

Nagwari Tambuwal while calling on the staff to work assiduously for the attainment of the nine-point smart agenda of the current administration in the state, also warned against corruption in the execution of contracts under his watch and emphasised the need for any construction work to be in line with contract specifications.

He thanked Governor Ahmad Aliyu for keeping to his campaign promises in the reinvigoration of education especially at the basic level.

Ad More Details

Earlier, in their separate remarks secretary of the Board, Alhaji Mahmud Ahmad Wamakko and former acting chairman of the board and director of finance, Alhaji Abba Shehu Tambuwal, described the new executive chairman as a man of integrity and technocrat hence the need for the staff to accord him all the necessary support and cooperation for the success of his assignment.

The newly constituted board members include Alhaji Shehu Buda Badau, Alhaji Garba Sarki, Alhaji Abdulkadir N. Gada, and Hajiya Jamila Abdulkadir Dan’ute.

On arrival at the board, the new board members were received by the secretary, former acting chairman, and other directors as well as the staff of the board.