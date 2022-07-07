Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja, has granted the request of former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, to travel to the United Kingdom for medical attention.

The court ordered the registrar to release the traveling passport of the former governor to him to undertake the medical trip.

The order of the Judge followed an application argued by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Ola Olanipekun who notified the court that his client has been having health challenges in the receipt times.

The Senior lawyer argued that Okorocha, now a Senator representing Imo North in the Senate will not abuse the order and will return to the country for his trial.

Although the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC represented by Mr Chile Okoroma had sought to vehemently oppose the request, the Commission soft-pedalled when Justice Ekwo explained that the request would be granted with a caveat by the court.

While granting the request, Justice Ekwo ordered Okorocha to return the passport to the Court Registrar not later than three days after his arrival in the country.

The Judge held that he would declare Okorocha wanted if he attempted to abuse the favour granted him.

Justice Ekwo subsequently fixed November 7 for his trial in the money laundering criminal charges brought against him by the Federal Government.