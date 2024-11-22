A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has given an order of interim injunction restraining the All Progressives Congress (APC) from concluding its ongoing ward, local government area and state congresses in the state.

The injunction, which came less than one week after the party concluded its ward congress, followed a suit filed by three aggrieved members of the party in the state, Okwudili Ndike, Peace Oganu and Samuel Uchegbule.

The trio, in suit number PHC/3859/CS/2024 said they were acting for themselves and others who paid for the forms to participate in the congress but were not given the forms.

In the suit, which has the APC as first defendant/respondent and the party’s national chairman, Abdulahi Ganduje as second defendant/respondent, the claimants are asking an order of interim injunction restraining the respondents or their privies from organising the congresses.

They also sought an order of the Court presided over by Justice G.V. Obomanu, restraining the APC from accepting the ward congresses and from inaugurating them.

The case was filed on November 19, 2024, for the claimants by Emenike Ebete, Hycenth Okwukwu, and Chibuzo Chukwu, all of Binary Law Consult (Chambers) on Oromenike Street in D-Line area of Port Harcourt.

It is not clear how much effect this order will have because of many of such court orders restraining party primaries or congresses that were rebuffed.

However, the Chief Tony Okocha-led caretaker committee of the APC in the state is yet to react to the development.