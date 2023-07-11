Court Hands Over Police Lawyer To EFCC For Filing Criminal Charges Against Stella Oduah

There was a mild drama at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, when a Judge of the Court, Justice James Omotosho, handed a Police lawyer, Ibrahim Mohammed, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for filing a criminal charge against Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah.

The police lawyer is to be investigated for filing the 8-count criminal charges against the former Minister of Aviation in the name of EFCC without the authority of the anti-graft agency.

Although, the embattled lawyer, who left the EFCC since November last year, admitted error in filing the controversial charges with the name of the anti-graft agency, the Judge nonetheless ordered that the genuiness of his errors must be established through investigation.

Justice Omotosho had queried the police lawyer on whether the anti-graft agency was in the know of the charges since it was being prosecuted by the Police.

Senator Oduah was expected to be arraigned before the court on eight count charge bordering on alleged complicity surrounding her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate and fraudulently receiving money from the federal government.