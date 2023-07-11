First Lady Tinubu Roots For Oshoala As Player Gets 2023 Ballon d’Or Award Nomination

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has congratulated Nigerian forward and Barcelona Femeni striker, Asisat Oshoala, as she receives a well-deserved nomination for the prestigious 2023 Ballon d’Or Award.

The First Lady, while acknowledging Oshoala’s contributions to the world of football, both in Nigeria and in her current professional career in

Spain, expressed immense pride in her achievements.

According to a statement from the Office of the First Lady on Tuesday, Mrs Tinubu extolled Oshoala’s talent and dedication, thereby, making the game more appealing.

“Her Excellency prays that this year, once again, Asisat Oshoala will bring immense glory to our beloved nation, Nigeria, by clinching the coveted Ballon d’Or Award for this year as the anticipation builds as the winner will be unveiled on September 6, 2023. The First Lady hopes that Oshoala’s exceptional skills and outstanding performances

inspire and encourage the youth especially young girls to show interest in the game of soccer..

“It is worthy of note that Oshoala has already secured the African Women’s Footballer of the Year title five consecutive times, along with the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year award, amongst other sterling recognitions.