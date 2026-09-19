An Anambra State High Court sitting in Awka yesterday sentenced popular native doctor Ekene Igboekweze, known as “Eke Hit”, to 12 years’ imprisonment.

Justice Jude Obiora sentenced Igboekweze to six years on count one and another six years on count two.

The sentences will run concurrently without an option of fine, while the court considered the period he had already spent in detention.

Igboekweze and other suspects were arraigned on April 4, 2025, on charges including conspiracy, kidnapping, protective charms and money rituals.

During his defence, Igboekweze told the court he was a registered herbalist and member of the Odinani Okija Traditional Association.

He said he used herbs and roots in his practice, adding that the viral videos that made him popular were old.

According to him, the videos were recorded before the enactment of the Anambra State Homeland Security Law 2025.

In his judgment, Obiora held that the prosecution proved counts one and two beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge, however, resolved count three in favour of the defendant.

Before sentencing, Igboekweze pleaded for forgiveness, saying he had learnt his lessons and urging the court to consider his family.

He particularly appealed for consideration of his newborn triplets, whom he said he had not seen.

His wife, Elizabeth, and half-brother also pleaded for leniency, describing him as well-behaved and kind.

They told the court that Igboekweze was his mother’s only son in a polygamous family and had maintained good character.

Igboekweze, a native of Umuofor Village, Okija, ihiala local government area, gained social-media popularity advertising charms purportedly capable of bringing wealth.

He was arrested by Agunechemba security vigilance operatives in February 2025 alongside two other native doctors.

The arrests followed the signing of the Anambra State Homeland Security Law 2025 by Gov. Chukwuma Soludo.

The law prohibits native doctors from claiming to make people wealthy through “Oke Ite” and other rituals. It also prohibits the preparation of charms for criminals. (NAN)