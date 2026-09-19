The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a prominent politician, Prince Ikechukwu Oloto, popularly known as “Okanga Mo,” in Nsukka.

Responding to inquiries on Friday, the command’s spokesperson, SP Daniel Ndukwe, said Oloto was found in a pool of blood with deep suspected machete cuts to his head and stomach.

Ndukwe said, “Investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the murder of Ikechukwu Oloto, male, about 53 years old, in Nsukka.

“The Police received a report on September 17, 2026, at about 5:45 p.m., that he had been found in a pool of blood in his residence. Operatives promptly responded and found him with deep suspected machete cuts to his head and stomach.

“He was rushed to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the attending doctor. His remains were deposited at a mortuary for preservation and autopsy, while a manhunt has been launched for the assailant(s).”

Oloto, who hailed from Nsukka Local Government Area, was reportedly attacked inside his residence at Odenigbo, Nsukka, on Thursday evening.

Multiple sources said the politician was killed during the attack, although details surrounding the circumstances of his death remain unclear.