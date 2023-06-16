Court Orders Access Of Lawyers, Family Members To Emefiele In Detention

An High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has ordered the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, to provide unrestricted access to the suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, for his lawyers and family members.

The Court sitting in Maitama District and presided by Honourable Justice Hamza Muazu, on Friday, emphasised that the access is a fundamental constitutional right of Emefiele.

The court order followed an application filed by Emefiele’s counsel, J.B. Daudu, SAN, who revealed that the DSS had failed to respond to previous letters requesting access to his client, dated June 14, 2023.

Counsel to the second and third Respondents, I. Awo, Esq, asserted that the DSS has not been known to reject such requests in the past and that the denial of access was inappropriate.

However, Awo expressed confidence that the Security Service would comply with the court order and allow the listed lawyers and family members to visit Emefiele.

The office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, however, did not oppose to the application.