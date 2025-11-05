The Federal High Court in Lagos has approved the request of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for the interim forfeiture of Proxy Night Club, owned by entertainer Mike Nwalie, popularly known as Pretty Mike.

Justice Musa Kakaki granted the order on Tuesday after hearing NDLEA’s lawyer, Buhari Abdullahi, who filed an ex parte motion seeking the interim forfeiture. The respondents in the case included Mike Nwalie and Joachim Hillary.

The NDLEA said the club, located at No. 7 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, was being used to store and distribute 169 cylinders (384.662 kilograms) of nitrous oxide and 200 grams of cannabis, allegedly in preparation for a drug-themed party.

According to the agency, the raid was based on intelligence about the event, saying operatives reportedly infiltrated the nightclub and shut it down in the early hours to prevent further illegal activity.

More than 200 fun-seekers were arrested during the operation on October 26, 2025.

Ruling on the motion, Justice Kakaki granted the requests of the NDLEA suspending the club’s activities pending the conclusion of investigations. The court also adjourned the matter to January 28, 2026, for a report on the investigation.