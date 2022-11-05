Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered an interim forfeiture of 40 landed properties belonging to former deputy senate president, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who is currently in custody in the United Kingdom over an allegation of organ harvesting.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order following an ex-parte motion marked filed and moved by Ibrahim Buba on behalf of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a ruling on the motion, the judge ordered the anti-graft agency to publish the interim forfeiture order of the properties in a national daily within seven days from the date the order was given.

Justice Ekwo asked anybody interested in the properties covered by the order to indicate within 14 days of the publication.

Ex-minister Decries Nigeria’s Indifference Over Ekweremadu’s Plight

ADVERTISEMENT

He adjourned till December 5, 2022 for a report if there is any objection from any member of the public regarding the properties.

The interim forfeiture order covers 10 of Ekweremadu’s properties in Enugu, three in the United States of America, two in the United Kingdom, one in Lagos, nine in Dubai and 15 in Abuja.