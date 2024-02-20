Justice Nurah Yusuf of a Kano Shari’a Court has ordered that the controversial female TikToker, Murja Kunya, be subjected to a psychiatric evaluation due to concerns over her behaviour during court hearing.

Murja, who is facing charges of indecency and immorality brought against her by the Kano State Hisbah Board, appeared before the court early Tuesday morning for the continuation of her trial.

Justice Yusuf, however, expressed concern about Murja’s conduct during the court proceedings, suggesting that she might be under the influence of drugs or could be dealing with a mental health issue. Consequently, he directed her release from the correctional facility to the custody of the Hisbah Board.

The Hisbah Board was tasked with ensuring that Murja receives a thorough evaluation by a Psychiatrist to determine her mental state.

The court has, therefore, adjourned the trial until May 20, 2023, pending the medical report from the psychiatric evaluation.

LEADERSHIP reports that the rumour about Murja’s mysterious disappearance from a Kano Correctional Centre was rife for days until the State Government denied the reports on Monday, saying the suspect was only moved out of the facility by security agents to facilitate investigation in another matter involving her.