A self-acclaimed prophet, Adeyeye Akingbeso, has been ordered by a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado Ekiti to be remanded in the Nigeria Correctional Centre for alleged rape of a teenager.

According to the charge, Akingbaso was reasonably suspected to have committed offence of rape on a 13-year-old girl, at Ajowa Area of Ado Ekiti on 25th July, 2022.

The victim in her statement to the police, said, “The Prophet is my mothers’ man-friend, who used to sleep in our house.

“On that day, my mummy left for night duty but the Prophet slept in our house. In the midnight, he woke me and said I had bed wet, I said no and he gave me shea butter and salt to rub my private part, I did as he directed, when I woke on the second day, I saw him beside me and discovered that I have been raped’.

‘’He warned me not to tell anybody because I will run mad.

‘’The prophet came back on the third day and said, he wanted to renew what he gave me earlier by having sex with me, I ran out of the house and inform our neighbours, they called my mother and narrated what happened to her, he was arrested and handed over to the Police’’, she concluded.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Bamigbade Olumide, while requesting for the remand order said, granting the order will allow Police complete their investigation and forward the duplicate case file to the office of Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

In his ruling, Magistrate Olu Bamidele, said the defendant be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti pending issuance of legal advice by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He adjourned the case till 29th September, 2022 for mention.