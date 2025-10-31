The Federal High Court in Abuja has sacked a member of the House of Representatives, Abubakar Gummi, for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gummi, who represents the Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, was ordered to vacate his seat following a judgement delivered on Thursday by Justice Obiora Egwuatu, who described the defection as unconstitutional.

Justice Egwuatu, in his ruling, also restrained the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, from recognising Gummi as a member of the House. He further directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election in the constituency within 30 days.

Condemning the increasing trend of political defections, the judge said it was both legally and morally wrong for politicians to abandon the platform under which they were elected.

“Politicians should respect the wishes of the electorate that elected them into office. It is legally and morally wrong for a politician to abandon the party under which platform he or she was elected and move to a rival party without relinquishing the mandate,” Justice Egwuatu stated.

He added that such acts undermine democratic values and betray the confidence of voters.

“If a person must decamp, don’t decamp with the mandate of the electorate. Political prostitution must not be rewarded,” he warned.

In addition to vacating his seat, the court ordered Gummi to refund all salaries and allowances received from October 30, 2024, when he defected, to the date of the judgment.

“An order is made directing that the evidence of the refund of all monies collected as salaries, allowances or however called be filed in the registry of this court within 30 days of the judgment of this court,” the judge ruled.

The court also awarded a fine of ₦500,000 in favour of the plaintiffs against the defendants.

Gummi’s defection in October 2024 came despite the fact that Zamfara State remained under PDP control led by Governor Dauda Lawal.