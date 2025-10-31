A Kano State High Court sitting on Miller Road, Kano, has ordered the remand of a man, Idris Kurma, for allegedly killing his wife, Aisha Idris, after she refused to grind groundnuts to make kuli-kuli as he requested.

The presiding judge, Justice Musa Dahiru, gave the order after the accused was arraigned on a one-count charge of culpable homicide, contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Goda village, located in the Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State.

During the court session, the prosecution cousel, Barrister Lamido Abba Soron Dinki, read the charge to the defendant, who pleaded not guilty. Soron Dinki then sought an adjournment to enable the prosecution to present its witnesses.

Justice Dahiru granted the request and adjourned the case to December 12, 2025, for continuation of hearing.

Kuli-kuli is a popular delicacy made from roasted groundnuts that are spiced, and then deep-fried into flat cruchy snack and enjoyed across Northern Nigeria.