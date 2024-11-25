The Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja and presided over by Justice Oyindamola Ogala has convicted and sentenced a middle-aged man, Akinwale Akinlabi to 12 years imprisonment for the manslaughter of his wife, Mrs Cecilia Tope Akinlabi.

The defendant was arraigned before the court on July 26, 2021 on a one-count charge of unlawfully killing his wife on February 20, 2020 at 23 Adeogun Street, Ijaiye Ojokoro area of Lagos State.

The convict had pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned on July 26, 2021.

During the trial, the prosecution called two witnesses including Inspector Jumia Adonduwa and Sergeant Adeniyi Sola to prove its case while the convict testified on his own behalf.

In his testimony, Adonduwa told the court that she knew the deceased as the defendant’s wife.

She claimed that the deceased reported an incident involving her husband on January 30, 2020 to the police, that her husband had demanded financial assistance from her to buy a recharge card on that date and when she said she could not provide him with any money, he assaulted her with a bunch of brooms in front of their son, Akinbode Akinlabi.

Adonduwa further testified that after leaving the house to find peace, the deceased returned to hear loud music from their room and that when she attempted to turn down the volume, Akinwale confronted her and began beating her.

The witness further informed the court that in the struggle that followed, Cecilia fell onto a glass shelf in their room, which broke and caused her serious injuries.

Inspector Adonduwa confirmed visiting the crime scene and collected pieces of broken glass as exhibits.

The son who recognised the defendant as his father, testified that his mother had a history of collapses and was a hypertensive patient, he also claimed to have witnessed one of her health episodes and mentioned that another incident occurred when she was in Oshodi delivering cakes to a customer.

For his part, the convict testified that his late wife asked him for money to support her catering business but he told her that he wanted to use his funds to pay their children’s school fees and could only give her N15,000.

He said that after a few days, she claimed it was insufficient and asked for more money.

On January 20, 2020, the defendant recalled that he missed a call from his engineer and requested N100 from Cecilia to buy a card but she began to insult him instead.

The convict claimed that he left the house and that he returned home around 8 pm and his children informed him that their grandmother and aunty had taken his wife, Cecilia, away.

He also testified that once he got inside the house, he turned on the radio after noticing it was off and when the deceased attempted to turn it off again, an altercation ensued, during which she wielded a pressing iron at him.

The convict claimed that he used a broom to strike the iron, causing it to break on the glass shelf.

The defence lawyer then urged the court to dismiss the case, arguing that the prosecution had failed to prove that his client committed manslaughter.

But the prosecuting counsel countered that the convict had exhibited violent behaviour towards Cecilia and that his actions were reckless.

Justice Ogala, after listening to both parties during their final written addresses, concluded that the prosecution had proved the case of manslaughter beyond a reasonable doubt. As a result, she sentenced the defendant to 12 years imprisonment.

Justice Ogala asked the prosecuting counsel if she had anything to add.

Meanwhile, the defense counsel urged the court to consider leniency.

“My Lord, he is a first-time offender who is genuinely remorseful. Please consider his children, whom he has not been able to communicate with or support. I respectfully request that the court temper justice with mercy.”

After considering the defence counsel’s plea, Justice Ogala held, “I have heard and considered your request, but I hereby sentenced you to 12 years of imprisonment.”