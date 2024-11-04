Federal High Court, Abuja led by Justice Emeka Nwite, has issued an interim injunction on October 24, 2024, suspending any planned election or meeting by the Nigeria Association of Auctioneers, previously scheduled for November 30, 2024.

The injunction was granted based on a motion ex-parte filed by Alhaji Aliyu Kiliya, who sought to halt electoral and administrative activities by members and committees within the association.

Kiliya’s petition claimed that certain individuals were operating under unauthorised roles, representing themselves as the association’s constitution review and caretaker bodies.

Justice Nwite’s order restricts these members from conducting elections, although it allows them to continue identifying as committee members.

The court’s intervention, however, pauses the electoral process pending the outcome of a Motion on Notice, which is scheduled for hearing on November 6, 2024.

The case underscores ongoing internal disputes within the Nigeria Association of Auctioneers, with various factions questioning the legitimacy of the current committee structures.

The court’s ruling seeks to ensure procedural compliance and maintain order until a more permanent resolution is reached.

The forthcoming hearing is anticipated to address the leadership structure and future elections of the association in greater detail.