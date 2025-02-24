The Federal High Court sitting in Gusau, Zamfara State has restrained the State House of Assembly from sacking the Minority Leader, Hon. Aliyu Ango Kagara who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kagara is representing Talata Mafara South State Constituency on the platform of the opposition APC.

The suit with No: FHC/GSCS/10/2025 has the House of Assembly, the Speaker and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as first, second and third defendants respectively.

Justice Salim Olasupo Ibrahim gave the interim injunction on Monday in the suit challenging the sack of the APC lawmaker by the leadership of the state Assembly.

The court also granted an interim injunction restraining the third defendant, INEC, from conducting a by-election for the Talata Mafara south State constituency, which is currently being occupied by Hon. Kagara.

Justice Olasupo also ordered that the status quo be maintained pending hearing of the motion on notice and the substantive suit before the court.

The judge then adjourned the case to March 12, 2025.

It could be recalled that the state House of Assembly has so far suspended nine of its members cutting across party lines, a situation that rendered the membership to have less than two third of the majority in passing bills.