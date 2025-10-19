Basketball in Nigeria has historically been a sport that has captured the hearts and minds of many young athletes, serving as a vehicle for opportunity, pride, and national identity. However, recent frustrations among home-based professional basketball players signal a troubling decline in the state of the local league. In their cries for change, players have brought attention to key issues including a lack of insurance, poor remuneration, and the irregularity of league seasons, all pointing to the overarching governance of the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF).

Advertisement

The Decay Local League

In a recent press release, several home-based players expressed their discontent with the current administration of basketball in Nigeria, decrying what they termed a “decaying” system that has stunted the growth of local basketball for the past eight years since administration of Engr Musa Kida-led board of NBBF.

One prominent voice in this growing chorus of dissatisfaction is Coach Joseph Alhassan, who articulated the sentiments of many when he said, “Since these people came, we’ve not even had a quarter of what we used to have.”

Advertisement

The essence of basketball in Nigeria, as he points out, revolves around a functional league that runs from

March to December. Over the years, this has been replaced by truncated seasons, primarily consisting of short, unstructured tournaments that lack the continuity and excitement of a proper league. Coach Alhassan lamented, “We play abridged leagues, which is just like come together, play for like three, four, five days,” a stark contrast to what should be a vibrant and competitive league environment.

The players’ experiences of the league further underscore the challenges posed by the current disjointed structure. The irregular league season, compounded by poor financial support, has severely affected players’ earnings. Francis Ajunufo described how the basketball league previously operated for extended periods, whereas now, it often lasts no longer than two months each year due to the fragmented structure of tournament play. “How much money do you expect these players to gather?” Ajunufo questioned, pointing out the disconnect between the number of games played and the financial expectations placed on players.

This lack of consistency in the league leads to inadequate exposure for emerging talent, hampering the opportunities for skill development and growth within the sport. As a result, players find themselves competing against international counterparts with far more experience and match fitness, making it challenging for those who wish to succeed on a global stage.

Abandonment Of Local Players:

Adding to the frustrations, players have noted that the NBBF’s focus appears largely skewed towards foreign-based players who, through individual effort, have excelled abroad. Ifeolu Adewumi, another vocal player, highlighted this issue by explaining that international coaches frequently remark on the lack of locally trained talent deemed suitable for competitive play on the world stage. “We play just 20% of our league schedule,” Adewumi emphasised, further stressing that the NBBF’s core function should be the nurturing of local talent.

The abandonment of local players has led to a frustrating pattern whereby individual initiatives have taken precedence over systematic development strategies. Indeed, with limited opportunities at home, many players are left to fend for themselves in their efforts to grow and gain recognition. The players argued, “We have a system where coaches have come from abroad and said that there are no basketball players in Nigeria that are up to standard except those that have gone abroad to train themselves.” This candid acknowledgment of the local system’s failures highlights the urgent need for change.

Voices For Change

The impending expiration of the current board’s tenure has fostered a palpable sense of urgency among players. Adewumi noted the alarming rumour that the incumbent executives are contemplating constitutional amendments that would extend their term—an action players have deemed necessary to oppose. Their call for new leadership is not just a matter of change for the sake of change; it stems from a genuine desire to see the sport revitalised.

“This is 2025, and we need a new leadership,” Adewumi insists, urging for an administration that is responsive to the needs of player welfare and the sustainable growth of basketball in Nigeria. As they stress the importance of restructuring the current system, players underscored the critical need for an administrative body that understands the business of sports.

Financial Opportunities Missed

In the discourse surrounding the dwindling health of basketball in Nigeria, players have brought forth significant economic concerns. The NBA’s expansion into Africa has been both a boon and a challenge for local leagues. “NBA’s business in Africa was over a billion dollars four years ago,” Adewumi pointed out, stressing the negligence of the NBBF in seizing the opportunities this monumental shift presents.

The players expressed their frustration with the lack of sponsorships and financial backing for teams, challenging the NBBF to capitalise on the burgeoning interest in basketball. The players noted that while the league has faltered, the potential for financial growth remains vast—if only it were harnessed correctly. “What have they (the NBBF) achieved for the nation with this opportunity?” Adewumi queried, highlighting a missed chance at economic prosperity that could benefit both players and the local sporting economy.

The Call for Better Welfare

Central to the players’ demands is the need for enhanced welfare and health insurance—an area woefully neglected in the current structure. Oseni, a player, highlighted the shocking reality that players in Nigeria often find themselves without health insurance. “There is no way you are going to sign any contract in the world that is a sporting contract where the clause of your health insurance is not there,” he noted, calling attention to the responsibilities that teams must take to protect their players.

The lack of a proper welfare structure reflects a deeper disregard for the players’ well-being. As injuries are part and parcel of sports, players shouldn’t feel disposable, yet that seems to be the reality in Nigeria’s basketball landscape. “You are on your own as a player,” Oseni stated, a poignant reminder of the risks taken on the court without adequate support.

The Need for Fresh Leadership:

The call for fresh leadership within the NBBF is becoming increasingly urgent as players articulate their experiences in the league. Coach Joseph Alhassan’s insights suggest that the same faces have been entrenched in leadership positions for far too long. “Some of these people have been there for years,” he explains, underscoring the stagnation that comes from a lack of new ideas and perspectives. The reluctance of established leaders to step aside for younger, innovative thinkers has limited the potential for growth and adaptation in the sport.

The players argue that fresh leadership could herald a new era of accountability, innovation, and professionalism within basketball in Nigeria. The voices for change stress that those at the helm of basketball governance should not only have a passion for the sport but also possess the skills to manage it as a viable business. Effective sports administration should hinge on creating structures that support athletes, incentivise competition, and foster development at all levels.

Engaging Youth through Sport

Players like Coach Alhassan and Ajunufo have underscored the broader societal benefits that can arise from a well-managed basketball programme. “Sports help to curb insecurities and youthful exuberance,” Alhassan noted, illustrating how engaging young people in structured sports activities not only develops athletes but also helps reduce crime and promote healthier communities.

Youth participation is crucial for the evolution of the sport; however, the current administrative situation is counterproductive. Without a functional league or reliable pathways for young talent, the opportunities for engagement evaporate, leaving many to seek prospects abroad or abandon their aspirations altogether. The players have emphasised the need for proactivity, urging the NBBF to embrace youth engagement and community outreach as part of their strategic plan.

Moving Towards Solutions

To remedy the concerning state of basketball in Nigeria, there must be a comprehensive approach that prioritises restructuring and immediate reform. The players collectively argue for a system that provides clear financial structures, development programmes, and welfare provisions that safeguard their interests.

There is a palpable sense of frustration over the failure of the NBBF to deliver on their promises of improving player welfare and the overall structure of the league. As expressed by Ajunufo, “Most of the promises this current management have made never came to pass.” The players are calling for an administration that not only listens to their concerns but acts decisively to implement change.

Furthermore, the players are urging accountability from their leaders. The administration must demonstrate transparency in its operations and engage with players to co-create solutions that address the challenges faced by the league and its athletes. This could involve establishing a players’ committee that provides feedback and recommendations directly to the NBBF, creating a sense of partnership rather than adversarial dynamics.

A Future for Basketball in Nigeria

The future of basketball in Nigeria hinges on the capacity of its leaders to respond to the pressing concerns voiced by home-based players. The players’ lamentations reveal systemic deficiencies within the local league, but they also present an opportunity for transformative change. A collaborative approach that embraces new leadership, fosters youth engagement, and prioritises player welfare can pave the way for a revitalised basketball culture in Nigeria.

As the players continue to advocate for their rights and the rejuvenation of the sport, it is essential for stakeholders at all levels—from the NBBF to potential sponsors—to engage with these issues meaningfully. The legacy of basketball in Nigeria deserves committed leadership that can nurture the talent within and elevate the sport to its rightful place in the global arena. Only then can Nigeria truly harness the potential of its thriving basketball community and witness a renaissance in its local leagues.