Drone Soccer, an innovative sport merging technology, teamwork, and aeronautical engineering, has made it’s debut in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city.

The event, powered by Caverton Helicopters, a subsidiary of Caverton Offshore Support Group under the banner of the Federation of International Drone Soccer Association (FIDA Nigeria), took place at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere during weekend amid funfair.

Mr. Lekan Fatodu, Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, represented by Deputy Director of Sports Ifeoluwa Ogunlaja, spoke of the unique attributes of Drone Soccer. He noted that it fosters community engagement while promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education and inclusivity.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Rotimi Makanjuola, President of FIDA Nigeria, welcomed participants to the new venture, labelling it a significant milestone for sports in Lagos State. “Today marks a new chapter in the intersection of sports, science, and innovation in Nigeria,” he declared. “Drone Soccer is more than just a game; it unites technology and teamwork in a high-energy, goal-based competition using flying drones in protective cages. Importantly, it introduces young people to STEM education through sports, encouraging them to explore robotics and aeronautics.”

Makanjuola emphasised the significance of launching Drone Soccer in Lagos, which he referred to as Nigeria’s hub of excellence and innovation. He praised the visionary leadership of the Lagos State Sports Commission and highlighted the strategic partnership between FIDA Nigeria and the Commission as pivotal in empowering youth and enhancing digital literacy while exploring new global opportunities.

“At FIDA Nigeria, we strive to raise awareness about this relatively new sport. We chose to collaborate with the Lagos State Sports Commission because of the state’s pioneering spirit,” he said. He cited the recent E1 Lagos GP electric boat racing event as an example of Lagos’s leadership in innovation. “Drone Soccer aligns with the future of Artificial Intelligence, which is integral to drone technology and STEM education. We believe that by focusing on young people in Nigeria, we can prepare them for future advancements.”

Makanjuola commended Caverton for its support, which aligns with the company’s history of innovation as Nigeria’s first indigenous helicopter operator in the oil and gas sector. He mentioned that Caverton has begun providing agricultural drone training in collaboration with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure. He added, “Currently, we have 102 individuals being trained as umpires and referees, with expectations for more as we engage with schools.”

Ese Obukonise, General Secretary of FIDA Nigeria, underscored Nigeria’s position as an early player in global drone soccer, being one of only two African nations registered with the international association. He praised the recent World Cup held in South Korea, describing it as a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s involvement in Drone Soccer, and expressed gratitude to Caverton Helicopters for their sponsorship.

Obukonise noted that Morocco was the only other African country participating at the World Cup, among 25 official members from around the world, and highlighted the need for government support to promote the sport throughout Nigeria.

Participant Tobiloba Ogunlaja expressed enthusiasm for Drone Soccer, stating, “This is my first experience with this sport, and I am genuinely excited about it. I hope to pursue it professionally and advocate for more support and investment in Nigeria, recognising its immense potential.”

The event highlighted the promising future of Drone Soccer in Nigeria, paving the way for innovation and an engaged youth community in the technological landscape.