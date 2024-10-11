Justice Maryann Anenih of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja has summoned former Kogi State governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello, to appear before it over allegation of criminal breach of trust and unlawful possession of property.

The summon which was dated October 3, 2024, was made public on Friday following a post on the X handle of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as issued by Justice Anenih.

The anti-corruption body alleged that the former governor committed the offenses between 2016 and 2023 when he was in the saddle as the governor of Kogi State.

According to the court documents, Bello was accused of violating Section 311 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 89 Laws of Northern Nigeria 1963 dealing with criminal breach of trust which is punishable under Section 312.

The former governor was also charged under Section 319A, for allegedly possessing property suspected to have been obtained through unlawful means.

“A complaint has been made on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that you, Yahaya Adoza Bello, sometimes within the year 2016 up until 2023 did commit offences to wit: criminal breach of trust and having possession or control of property reasonably suspected to have been unlawfully obtained.

“Bello is expected to appear before “High Court No. 3, Maitama, on November 14, 2024, at 9am,” the summons read in parts.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the EFCC had earlier declared Bello wanted, following charges of N110 Billion fraud.

The EFCC had filed 19 charges against the former Kogi governor alongside his nephew Ali Bello, Dauda Suliman, and Abdulsalam Hudu, for money laundering offenses amounting to N80,246,470,088.88.

However, in the fresh 16 charges dated 25 September, the total sum of the same money laundering offenses rose to N110,446,470,89.00.

Bello visited the EFCC headquarters in Abuja last month alongside the current governor of the state, Usman Ododo, but he was not interrogated.

The EFCC referred to his visit as part of a strategic game plan.

“That is enough to convince Nigerians that his presence at the EFCC on the 18th of September was more of a stunt, not really that he wanted to abide by the rule of law,” EFCC Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwujaren said.