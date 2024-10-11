Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf has announced a donation of N100 million to traders affected by the recent fire at the popular Kantin Kwari textile market in the state.

The donation is aimed at helping to mitigate the damages incurred by the traders in the devastating incident.

The governor made this announcement on Thursday during a visit to the market where he went to sympathise with the victims over the pathetic incident.

Spokesman of the governor, Bature Dawakin-Tofa, disclosed this in a statement, clarifying that the funds were not intended to fully compensate for the losses but to provide some reliefs.

While addressing the affected businessmen, Governor Yusuf assured them of his administration’s commitment to improving infrastructure to the market.

The Governor stated that plans, include provision of installing solar-powered lights, rehabilitating road networks, constructing drainages, and providing motorised boreholes to enhance the overall operations of the market were underway.

Additionally, Governor Yusuf urged the market management to establish programmes that would help traders conduct their businesses more efficiently, without disruptions.

He emphasised his commitment to ensuring that Kano maintains its reputation as the commercial hub of Northern Nigeria and an important trade destination in West Africa.

LEADERSHIP reports that the fire, which began at around 7p.m. on Saturday 5th, October started at Gidan Inuwa Mai Mai on Bayajidda Street, quickly spreading to adjacent buildings leading to the destruction of 29 shops.

Chairman of the Market Elders’ Committee, Alhaji Sabiu Bako, expressed his gratitude to the governor for his swift response and concern.

He also appealed for more assistance to resolve longstanding operational challenges in the market.