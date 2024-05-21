Kano State High Court 7 has fixed June 5, 2024, to hear the alleged misappropriation and diversion of public funds against the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje and seven others.

Information secured by LEADERSHIP indicated that the case would come up for mention on the said date at the newly reassigned court.

The state’s chief judge, Justice Dije Aboki recently transferred the case which was before Justice Usman Na’abba at High Court 4 to Justice Amina Adamu at court 7.

The state government in a criminal suit filed against Ganduje, his wife, son and five others were charged on an eight-count charge on alleged bribery, diversion and misappropriation of funds with 15 witnesses to testify against them.

Before the transfer of the case, the court had fixed 16th May, 2024 for ruling on the motion of substituted service as the court was only able to serve the sixth defendant, Lamash Properties Ltd; while Ganduje and six others were not able to be served, thereby stalling their arraignment.