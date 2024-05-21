The Catholic archdiocese of Orlu has debunked the allegation that the Imo State Polytechnic campus in Orlu would be converted to a pastoral centre.

Its spokesperson Jude Ayanugo in a statement debunked the allegation. He said the earlier announcement by the state government to merge the campuses of the school was misconstrued by some people.

Ayanugo said, “To put the matter straight the Catholic archdiocese of Orlu has never conceived nor planned converting the campus into a pastoral centre.

“A brief historical background of the institution will help to allay fears of the well-meaning people of Orlu community.

“The land accommodating Orlu campus of Imo State Polytechnic today is the same land donated to the Catholic church mission by Orlu community in 1947 for educational purpose .

“The announcement was made on May 2, 2024 and the tabloid made the publication same day. The committee has not even been inaugurated, how then would somebody say that the bishop is converting the campus into a pastoral centre.

“Even if it goes back to Catholic Mission, it can’t be used as a pastoral centre. Orlu Catholic Diocese has concluded arrangements for the establishment of Trinitas,” Ayanugo stated.