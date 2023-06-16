Court Vacates Order Sacking IGP Baba

The Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State, has vacated its order sacking the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Usman Alkali Baba.

The court upheld the right of Baba to fair hearing as enshrined in Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution, which was not guaranteed by the plaintiff in his application.

It said it was convinced by the depositions of the Court Bailiff that the IGP was not served the originating summons.

Justice Fatun Riman reversed the court’s earlier order following an application by IGP’s counsel, Abdullahi Abdulhakeem Ago, against a previous ruling in favour of the plaintiff, Okechukwu Nwafor.

The Federal High Court in Awka on May 19, 2023 had declared that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, was an illegal occupant of the office of IGP.

Justice Riman, who gave the order, insisted that IGP Baba’s continued stay in office was against the clear provisions of the Police Act, 2020, saying it was “unlawful and unconstitutional”.