I’m Sad, Designer Of Kano’s Demolished Monument Speaks, Condemns Govt’s Action    

Hajiya Kaltume Gana, a renowned artist and international designer of the famous Kano Golden Jubilee Monument, has condemned the demolition of the aesthetically designed structure by the Engr. Abba Yusuf-led Kano State government.

The multi-million naira monument was constructed by the immediate-past Kano State governor Abdullahi Ganduje administration in 2017 to commemorate the State’s 50th anniversary.

The unique edifice was engraved in traditional models of Kano entry gates and with artistic works depicting Hausa cultural heritage.

However, the monument, which was built on the Roundabout near Kano’s seat of power, Government House, was brought down in the early hours of Wedne