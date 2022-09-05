With 6,809 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,44,56,535, while the active cases declined to 55,114, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,27,991 with 26 fatalities which includes five deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.69 per cent, the ministry said.

Across India, states and provinces have continued to record cases and recoveries amid rapid vaccination. Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 17 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.95 per cent, taking the tally to 11,74,130, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,114, an official said. The recovery count stood at 11,59,296 after 42 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 720 active cases, he said.

No coronavirus case was reported in 19 districts of the state, he added.

Tamil Nadu on Sunday registered 470 new coronavirus infections, pushing the aggregate to 35,70,567 while the death count remained unchanged at 38,036.

As many as 494 people recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,27,521 leaving 5,010 active cases, a medical bulletin said here. Chennai and Coimbatore continued to witness marginal increase in daily cases with 84 infections (against 82 on Saturday), Coimbatore 64 while the remaining were scattered across other districts.

Chennai leads among districts with 2,140 active infections and overall 7,87,794 coronavirus cases.

Karnataka on Sunday reported 600 fresh cases of COVID-19 and two deaths, taking the total infected and fatalities till date to 40,54,746 and 40,205 respectively, the Health Department said.The day saw 589 people getting discharged, taking the total recoveries to 40,09,287 so far, according to a bulletin. Active cases were totally 5,212, the bulletin said.

Bengaluru urban accounted for the most with 312 cases. Other districts reported infections in double-digits: 54 in Mysuru, 22 each in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu and Ramanagar, 19 in Hassan, and 15 in Kolar. The number vaccinated rose to 11.87 crore with 2,173 people being inoculated today, the bulletin said.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,53,638 on Sunday after the detection of 46 fresh cases at a positivity rate of 0.7 per cent, a health official said. The death count remained unchanged at 10,770, the official added. The recovery count increased by 79 to touch 10,42,579, leaving the state with 289 active cases, he informed.

With 6,541 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 2,99,24,459, he added.

A government release said 12,88,38,969 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 63 on Sunday.