India added 6,298 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,45,22,777, while the active cases climbed 46,748, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death count climbed to 5,28,273 with 23 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

India’s active caseload currently stands at 46,748 which accounts for 2.04 per cent of the total cases. The recovery rate currently is at 98.71 per cent. As many as 5,961 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,39,47,756.

Across India the breakdown showed that more states and provinces are affected amid efforts being made to curtail the pandemic.

In Odisha COVID-19 tally rose to 13,31,353 on Friday as 214 more people, including 30 children, tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said. The COVID-19 death count rose to 9,186 as a 71-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Jagatsinghpur district. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said. The state had recorded 286 infections on Thursday.

Thane district of Maharashtra reported 108 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its tally of infections to 7,44,235, a health official said on Friday. With these cases recorded on Thursday, there are now 960 active cases in the district, he said.

