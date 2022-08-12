Acting Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, on Thursday, flagged off SCALES 3.0 Covid-19 campaign, targeting 70 per cent vaccination of residents of the state.

Flagging off the campaign in government house in Kaduna, Dr. Balarabe said the SCALES 3.0 campaign is Kaduna state government’s next iteration of Covid-19 vaccination for all eligible residents of the state.

She said it was an initiative of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) adopted by Kaduna State.

Balarabe added that the initiative was not only the acceleration of COVID-19 vaccination but also ensuring that the vaccination is adequately integrated with other Primary Healthcare interventions and public healthcare services across the State.

The acting governor explained that Kaduna State had a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, recording a total of 140 new positive cases in the last four weeks.

“The SCALES 3.0 campaign, is a strategy designed for implementation within a duration of three months, using mobile special teams to take vaccination to our resident’s doorsteps, in addition to integrating it to our facility-based services.”

“Thankfully, the fatality has not changed for the worse. These new cases emerged after a prolonged period of decline attributed to the measures that have been put in place, including fully vaccinating 54 per cent of the eligible residents in Kaduna state” she said.