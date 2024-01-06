The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People in the United States of America (MOSOP-USA) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to influence the establishment of a separate state for the Ogoni ethnic nationality within Rivers State.

The group also demanded the construction of an airport and the establishment of a fully equipped operational university in Ogoniland, equipped with students and lecturers.

In a statement signed by its President, Elder Dinebari Augustine Kpuinen, marking the 31st Ogoni Day celebration, MOSOP-USA expressed concern over the fragmentation within its parent body in Nigeria. It noted the existence of over five factional presidents within MOSOP-Nigeria.

The statement read: “We want to use this opportunity to remind President Tinubu and the people of Nigeria that Ogoni is still an integral part of Nigeria and, as such, should not be continuously denied its right to participate and benefit from the abundant wealth therein.

“As we celebrate Ogoni Day today, we call on President Bola Tinubu to, as a matter of urgency, recognize our inherent rights as Nigerians and contributions to the growth of our nation by appointing qualified Ogoni people in positions of power.

“Ensuring proper clean-up of Ogoniland; exonerate the Ogoni Nine (9) Ken Saro-Wiwa, Dr. Barinem Kiobel, John B. Kpuinen, Baribor Bera, Paul Levula, Saturday Dobee, Daniel Gbokoo, Nordu Eawo, and Felix Nuate who were wrongly convicted by the Nigerian government and ensure financial settlement of the victims to help alleviate their sufferings.

“Influence the creation of a State for Ogoni where Ogoni can have control of their affairs: set up a committee to investigate the alleged three hundred million US dollars ($300,000,000) that the Minister of the Federal Territory (Governor Wike) fraudulently received from NNPC as compensation for Ogoni. Wike is not Ogoni and cannot receive or use money meant for Ogoni development.

“Provide Ogoni with an Airport and an equipped physical operational or functional University with students and lecturers. Ogoni needs equipped medical facilities, including quality health care, constant electricity, clean water supply, and good roads.

“Pay compensations to all displaced Ogonis, including rehabilitating all sacked and flattened communities in the Ban-Ogoi special unit.

“In February 1993, shortly after the declaration of International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples by the United Nations, adopted as the Ogoni Day, the rulers of the federal government of Nigeria, Shell, and Chevron met at the Netherlands and formulated the 204 methods to silence MOSOP and the Ogoni people.

“It worked for them as planned. Today, MOSOP-Nigeria is in disarray and Ogoni Land is in an emergency. We have little to no political representation, the land is still ecologically devastated, the Ogoni Nation has been sidelined economically, and our communities are filled with violence sponsored by politicians and government agents. Ogoni is in deep trouble. We must rise to save our land.”