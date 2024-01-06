A social media user, identified as Edna on X, has issued an apology to singer Damilola Afolabi, widely known as L.A.X, after previously accusing him of being a “herpes giver.”

In response to images of the singer and his partner on X (formerly Twitter) on January 2, 2024, she posted: “Rasaki wicked herpes giver. Omo! Love and light to you.”

L.A.X replied, “THIS IS A SILLY JOKE AND I DONT PLAY LIKE THAT. LEGAL ACTIONS WILL BE TAKEN IMMEDIATELY. THIS WILL BE YOUR LAST,” accompanied by an angry face emoji.

Three days after receiving the legal threat, Edna publicly apologized, disclosing that she had been detained.

She wrote, “I was locked up and I just got out. There is freedom of speech, but I cannot guarantee freedom after speech. As I lost my freedom and I came out to a 500 million Naira letter of demand over defamatory information. Sorry Zaza! And I will not be commenting on this again guys.”