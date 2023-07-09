Creating Constitutional Roles For Traditional Institution Will Improve Security – Eze William Ezugwu

Recently you were elected as the Igwe of Ibagwa Opi Autonomous Community of Opi Ancient Kingdom in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, how does it make you feel?

Well, I believe that there is time for everything. And for me, it’s time to be of better service to my people at the grassroots level, especially when my people desired that I serve them as a traditional leader in another capacity. So, I feel very comfortable with the new development and I appreciate the government of Enugu State, the people of Ibagwa Opi Autonomous Community and the entire Ogbozarra people in the Opi Ancient Kingdom for their support and cooperation so far. As you may know, Ibagwa Opi Autonomous Community is just a part of my larger domain as the Eze Ogbozarra III (the monarch of Ogbozarra), the third in the lineage. My larger domain, Ogbozarra, is made up of two autonomous communities. For that reason, I have just come closer to the grassroots to serve my people as their native leader as the custodian of the customs and tradition of the people.

What is your position on constitutional role for traditional rulers?

The truth is that integrating the traditional institution into the state and national security and governance architecture will go a long way in bringing stability in government and assist in reducing criminality in our communities. Therefore, creating constitutional roles for