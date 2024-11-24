President Bola Tinubu has identified the creative economy as a cornerstone of his administration’s economic diversification agenda.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to positioning Nigeria’s creative sector as key driver of Nigeria’s global influence.

The President stated this on Saturday during the launch of the 2024 Abuja International Carnival at Eagle Square, Abuja.

President Tinubu, who was represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha said, “We are not here just to celebrate a carnival but to reaffirm the essence of who we are as Nigerians—a people of culture, a people of art, a people of colour, and a people of shared values.”

The President reaffirmed the carnival’s role in strengthening Nigeria’s position in the global creative economy.

“Our creativity continues to shine on the global stage, drawing admiration and respect. This heritage is the truest measure of what it means to be Nigerian—proud, resourceful, and innovative,” he stated.

Under the theme, “Carnival of Renewed Hope: A Pledge to My Country,” the event showcased performances from across Nigeria and beyond, demonstrating the administration’s commitment to cultural diplomacy.

“The unifying power of art and culture on display here is a reflection of what we can achieve when we work together,” President Tinubu said.

The President emphasised the carnival’s economic impact, noting that Nigeria’s creative industries are already contributing significantly to the nation’s GDP.

“Over the years, this carnival has become a stage for showcasing our rich cultural heritage and a driving force behind our growing creative economy. It has revitalised local industries, fostered cultural diplomacy, and contributed immensely to Nigeria’s position as a cultural powerhouse on the global stage.”

Addressing international participants, Tinubu reinforced Nigeria’s commitment to cultural exchange, just as he said, “Their presence affirms that culture transcends boundaries, and it is through cultural exchange that we build bridges of understanding, friendship, and shared humanity. In this carnival, we offer not just a spectacle but a home away from home for our guests.”

The President called for deeper reflection on the event’s significance, noting that it is more than mere celebration: “A carnival of this scale is not merely an occasion for festivities; it is a call to action. It reminds us of the pledge we owe to our nation: to promote peace, preserve our unity, and contribute, in whatever way we can, to the Nigeria of our dreams.”

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, working alongside the Federal Capital Territory Administration and the Abuja International Carnival Secretariat, also received presidential commendation for their role in organizing the event.

President Tinubu praised their “dedication and vision in making the carnival a source of pride for our nation.”

“Our diversity is not just a mark of identity but a powerful force that strengthens our unity and inspires us to dream bigger for our country,” he added.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musawa explained that the carnival is a brand that binds Nigerians together and promotes the nation’s beauty and strength in diversity.

The Minister who was represented by the Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. Oraelumo Obi Raphael, said, “The Carnival is a unique brand that involves the 36 states and the FCT, and countries from all over the world, with Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy as the Coordinating Ministry and the FCT as the host.

“The unique aspect of Abuja Carnival is the fact that it is a platform for artistic expression, innovation, and cultural exchange among local and international participants and the activities are highly competitive, which has given Nigerians the platform to develop and showcase their creative ingenuity as a tool for harnessing the power of culture and strengthening our nation’s bond to foster a brighter future.”

For the FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, who was represented by the Director, Social Welfare in the FCTA, the theme of this year’s carnival, “Carnival of Renewed Hope: A Pledge to My Country,” is a call to action, a reminder and a promise, noting that it does not just celebrate the nation’s vibrant culture but also the spirit of resilience and hope that define Nigeria.

He said, ” As we gather here, adorned in the colours, sounds, and expressions of our diverse heritage, we are also united by a shared vision for Nigeria, a vision rooted in the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of hope, renewal, and the commitment to work together toward a brighter future.

“The Abuja International Carnival is a testament to the power of culture in binding us together. It serves as a bridge, connecting generations, ethnicities, and regions across Nigeria.”