Following the plan by the organised labour to embark on two-day warning strike over the non-implementation of N70,000 new minimum wage in Cross River State, Governor Bassey Otu has appealed to the state workers to suspend the planned industrial action.

The labour unions had slated Monday and Tuesday, November 25 – 26 to embark on the warning strike.

In cautioning the workers against the strike, Governor Out pledged to pay the N70,000 new minimum wage.

He made the appeal during the 5th edition of the State Solemn Assembly which held at the U.J. Esuene Stadium during the weekend in Calabar, the state capital.

The state’s deputy governor, Dr. Peter Odey who represented the Governor at the gathering, appealed to the workers not to down tools as proposed by the organised labour, stressing that the strike would have negative impact on the government activities.

He expressed the commitment of Governor Otu in prioritising the welfare of workers in the state while soliciting their support for the governor in his determination to improve the lot of the peeople.

“In light of this, I appeal to the leadership of organised labour, along with all affiliates of the NLC and TUC, to suspend their planned state-wide strike, and I enjoin them to support the Governor in his quest to improve the lot of our people,” Otu said.

Speaking on the progress made since the inception of the Solemn Assembly, Otu, averred that he is committed to building a better Cross River for the betterment of the citizens.

He called for sustenance of citizens’ support and prayers for the administration to achieve its ‘People First’ mantra in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu at the federal level.

Otu stressed the significant improvement of infrastructures across the state’s three senatorial districts including road construction and renovation, rehabilitation of the Governor’s Office, the State Library and Governor’s Lodges in Calabar, Abuja and Lagos.

The governor also pledged to enhance the health, agriculture, and education sectors to ensure the welfare of the state’s citizens.

Dr. Odey stated that Governor Otu has plans to pay above the recommended ₦70,000 new national minimum wage, stressing that the administration would clear the backlog of gratuities, regularising pension payments, and implement overdue workers’ promotion.