Showmax is set to premiere ‘Crime and Justice Lagos’ a new police procedural and crime drama series on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

This series is the second instalment of the Crime and Justice franchise after the original series set in Nairobi

Set against the backdrop of the biggest and deputy commissioner of Police, Femi Biboye (William Benson) and made up of an elite team of top detectives led by Superintendent Kelechi ‘KC’ Farasin (Folu Storms) and Superintendent Danladi Dikko (Jammal Ibrahim).

“We’ve created a crime series that captures the pulse of the city from its glitzy clubs to its grimy ghettos through the lens of law enforcement agents tasked with keeping its citizens safe. Each episode mirrors real crime stories that audiences will connect with and will give them a lot to ponder about”, Tejumola added.

The series also stars Nollywood veterans, Uche Mac-Auley, Paul Adams and Femi Durojaiye, with other emerging industry talents including Maggie Osuome, Ejirooghene “Jyro” Asagba and Makinde Adeniran, with Yinka Edward as Executive Producer. New episodes will be released every Thursday on Showmax for six weeks.

Crime and Justice Lagos is the third Showmax Nigerian original released by the streaming platform since it set up its physical operations in Nigeria this year. Other Showmax Nigerian originals currently streaming include Flawsome, an original drama series focused on the lives and passions of four women living in Lagos, and Diiche, a six-part psychological thriller with a blend of the modern, mythical and mysterious.

These shows join the growing slate of other Showmax Nigerian Originals such as the docu-series Journey of the Beats; comedy series Ghana Jollof; reality TV series I am LAYCON and the record-breaking Nigerian instalment of The Real Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Lagos.